Tyrese Campbell stepped off the bench to score Sheffield United’s third goal in their 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has outlined the rationale behind his decision to start Tyrese Campbell on the bench for Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

For the first time since Wilder returned to Bramall Lane last month, Campbell was omitted from the starting line-up with Danny Ings preferred at the tip of the Blades’ attack, meaning he had to settle for a place on the bench.

Campbell was introduced just past the hour mark, coming on in place of Tom Cannon with 61 minutes on the clock, and he made sure of all three points for the Blades, scoring their third goal in the second minute of injury time, converting fellow substitute Harrison Burrows’ low cross.

That marked his third Championship goal of the season, and his first away from Bramall Lane since the Blades’ 2-1 defeat to Sunderland in the Championship play-off final at Wembley in May, meaning he will be eager to continue adding to his collection.

And having impacted proceedings via the bench, Wilder explained why the Blades are having to manage the former Stoke City man’s load carefully at this moment in time.

Wilder explains Campbell decision

Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield: “It was good to get Danny 55, 60 minutes. With Tye, it’s obviously an ongoing process physically.

“We thought, in the week we had three games (prior to the international break), he was pretty flat at Hull having played really well against Southampton, so we had to juggle that about a little bit.

“Once we got Ty onto the pitch, it was a great goal from him, and it was just good for everybody because the boys have suffered a lot and you have to own that. They understand that and accept that responsibility.”