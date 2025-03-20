Two of Sheffield United’s upcoming fixtures have been changed for broadcasting

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have had a tweak to their fixture schedule over the Easter weekend.

The Blades were initially due to kick off at 3pm against Cardiff City at Bramall Lane on Friday, April 18 (Good Friday). This has been moved back and will now kick off at 5.30pm, with the match shown on Sky Sports Football. Fellow promotion-chasers Leeds United will play after that as they travel to Oxford for an 8pm kick off, broadcast on the same channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following Monday, United travel to Burnley - the other side in the mix for automatic promotion - for one of the biggest matches of the season, with that kick off time again moved from a 3pm slot to 5.30pm. This will be broadcast on both Sky Sports Football and ITV1. Leeds keep hold of the 3pm kick off that day but their match will also be shown on Sky Sports Football.

On releasing the details for the latest round of fixtures to be broadcast live, the EFL reminded fans, “Future broadcast selections are now made on a weekly basis for the rest of the season.”

Read more on Sheffield United: Key man Gus Hamer makes future transfer admission after "not right" verdict