Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder insisted that everyone of a Sheffield United persuasion would have been left “incredibly disappointed” if they hadn’t rescued a point at home to Chelsea this evening. The Blades had to drag themselves off the canvas twice to earn a draw against Mauricio Pochettino’s expensively-assembled side at a raucous Bramall Lane.

Oli McBurnie scored an injury-time equaliser to give United their latest dramatic point this season, with almost a third of their points so far this season earned by goals scored after the 87th minute. The Blades had less than a third of possession but had almost double the shots that their illustrious visitors mustered all evening. The late goal was nothing less than the Blades deserved and Wilder, whose side rounded off a week that saw them face Fulham at home and Liverpool away, said: "I think everybody in the ground would have been incredibly disappointed if we'd not got a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United player ratings gallery in Chelsea draw as key men net 8/10s "I didn't like the first 15 minutes of the performance. We looked leggy, it looked like that third game in a week after the effort physically and emotionally we put in to run Liverpool deep, which we did on Thursday. It looked as if we were a little bit one-paced and passive but we got ourselves going and I thought the midfield three, especially Blaster (Oliver Arblaster) got us passing positively and moving it forward.

"I'm disappointed with their first goal. It was a little bit of a block but i's something we have to do a lot better with because it's an opportunity for them to score. But the reaction off the back of that was good. I'm delighted with the last 75, 80 minutes of the performance.

"We were calm and composed and the only time I can be super-critical is their second goal where Gus [Hamer] takes two touches when it comes out. The press was good second half and especially after 15, 20 mins we pressed a bit tighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad