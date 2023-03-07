Big injury concern for Sheffield United as Iliman Ndiaye limps off at Reading

Ndiaye gives Blades big injury concern after limping off at Reading

Iliman Ndiaye gave Sheffield United a big injury concern this evening after limping off the field away at Reading.

The Senegalese star had put the Blades ahead earlier with a close-range finish after good work from Oli McBurnie, but went down under no challenge not long after in attempting to return the favour to his strike partner.

After initially trying to continue, Ndiaye called for treatment before walking gingerly off the field to be replaced by skipper Billy Sharp. With another big promotion clash looming this weekend against Luton, followed by games against Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers in league and cup, United will hope their key man has not suffered any severe damage that will keep him out of action for any length of time.