Chris Wilder hinted at his unhappiness of the way Oliver Arblaster, the talented young Sheffield United man, was handled on international duty recently after his eventful full Premier League home debut. The 20-year-old followed up 90 minutes with the Three Lions elite squad in midweek with another impressive showing in Blades colours as United drew 3-3 with Fulham.

The midfielder showed his usual composure on the ball but also highlighted his qualities off it, with two good blocks to keep Fulham at bay before they scored two late goals to rescue a point after he had made way in the 85th minute. United had earlier built on a disciplined first half to go 3-1 ahead, thanks to a brace from Ben Brereton Diaz and Oli McBurnie's strike, before McBurnie saw a fourth Blades goal ruled out for offside.

Fulham made it 3-2 just four minutes later before equalising three minutes into 14 added on through Rodrigo Muniz's bicycle kick, with both sides of Arblaster's game earning him yet more praise from his fellow Unitedites. "It's a difficult one for him, because he's a footballer, but that part of the game we're delighted with," said Wilder.

"He played the whole 90 minutes for England on Wednesday night, at elite level, and I was delighted he got a cap. I'd like to think he'd be protected a little bit more given everyone knew he was going to make his home Premier League debut at the weekend, which is quite a big thing for his local club and the club that he loves.