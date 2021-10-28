The Norwegian has been missing since damaging a hamstring in the warm-up at Hull City last month.

And, confirming the Blades have no fresh injury concerns from their victory at Barnsley on Sunday, Jokanović said ahead of this weekend’s clash at home to Blackpool: “We expect Sander can start working with us in the international break, he needs to work on his fitness and be ready for the competition.

“At the moment, he’s not in the squad who we are working with to prepare for the games.”

Jokanović was also asked about Adlene Guedioura, the Algerian veteran who has not featured since making his full debut against Southampton in the EFL Cup.

“He’s working with the team,” Jokanović said. “When I take the decision I need him in the field he’ll be available for selection.”