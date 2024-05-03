Sheffield United boss sends Nottingham Forest warning after fan prediction despite relegation blow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chris Wilder has warned Nottingham Forest not to expect an “on-the-beach” display from Sheffield United’s staff, players or supporters when they travel to Bramall Lane tomorrow. The Blades’ long-expected relegation from the Premier League was confirmed last weekend with defeat at Newcastle, with the Forest clash the first of three games remaining.
Although in theory the Blades have nothing to fight for there is no such thing as a free hit in the eyes of their manager, who is finalising his summer plans ahead of a huge transfer window. It is too late for players to play themselves back into the manager’s thoughts for the long term - “If they started turning up now I’d be asking where it was 10 or 15 games ago,” Wilder said recently - but there is still professional pride and reputations at stake, with United keen to ensure the integrity of the Premier League remains intact by not fielding hugely-weakened sides.
“Everyone understands the rivalry between us and Forest,” Wilder said. “Both recently and going back, on and off the pitch. So my preparation will be there as it has since we walked through the door, and it will be right to the end. There won't be any “on the beach” from us from me or the staff, we're desperate to finish with points and performances and so we'll continue in that vein.
“There will be a positive crowd that takes care of itself - I’ve told the players not to worry about that - and really there shouldn't be because of the performances and results. But there will, be because of what this game means to everyone.”
United will come up against their former loan star Morgan Gibbs-White, one of many expensive talents in Nuno Espírito Santo’s side - which travels to South Yorkshire with the prospect of joining the Blades in the Championship next season a very real possibility.
“They have good threats at the top of the pitch,” Wilder said of Forest. “We know Morgan, who was outstanding when he was here. Anthony Elanga, Chris Wood ... It's a heavily invested group that's heavily stacked in quality and experience from their playing squad, led by an outstanding manager who we've been in contact with a number of times and is really well respected. He goes about it the right way, and has had fabulous success.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.