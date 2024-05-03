Sheffield United players set to discover contract fates amid "really strong" Daniel Jebbison offer
Chris Wilder is preparing for a Zoom meeting with owner Prince Abdullah and the rest of the Sheffield United board to nail down their short-term plan over player contracts. A number of current Blades are in the final months of their deals, ahead of a big summer rebuild following relegation from the Premier League.
Some of those players, however, have options in their contracts which United could exercise to keep them at Bramall Lane for another year, with Wilder already publicly signalling his intention to do so with utility man Ben Osborn. The likes of John Egan, George Baldock and Oli McBurnie are also scheduled to become free agents at the end of June, as things stand.
Although the identity of those players who have options in their deals has not been disclosed, Wilder revealed there were “three or four” in addition to Osborn who he was considering tying down for another season at least. McBurnie’s one-year option was exercised last season, with the striker potentially recovering from his groin injury to play a part in the season’s last game at home to Tottenham Hotspur.
“We’ve talked about Ben already and we’re taking that up, but there are another three or four,” Wilder revealed ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane. “I’ve got a Zoom call with the owner and the board tonight and we’ll cement that in terms of the options that have been taken up. Then it’ll come out through the club after the weekend, and that’ll give a little bit more clarity to those players and myself.”
Wilder remains hopeful of a resolution in the long-running desire to tie striker Daniel Jebbison down to a new deal. The England youth striker is one player who doesn’t have an option in his contract, and could leave in the summer on a free - although the Blades would be entitled to compensation in that instance because of his age. Ipswich Town, on the brink of promotion to the Premier League, are one club who have been linked with the forward.
“We’ve offered a really strong contract to him,” Wilder said of Jebbison. “The vibe right the way through has been positive between myself, his family and Dan. We feel this is the best place for him to play his football but until we get that signature on the contract we have to keep ploughing on and keep moving forward. But hopefully it's another we can sign off in the next 48 to 72 hours.”
