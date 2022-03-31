Sheffield United boss quizzed over Phil Jagielka decision ahead of reunion with Stoke City

The 39-year-old former England international joined Stoke City earlier this campaign after his deal at crisis club Derby County expired, and is expected to face Heckingbottom’s men for the second time this season.

Jagielka left Bramall Lane at the end of last season after the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League and ahead of his latest reunion with the club where he came through the ranks, Heckingbottom was asked if it was a mistake to let the defender – who has played 32 times in the second-tier this season, despite his advancing years – leave.

“I don’t know,” he admitted. “All the finances and contract, I wasn’t privy to that.

“If I look at it now, would Jags have played games for me? Yeah, he would. But that’s using hindsight and my take on it. That in the summer may have been different.”

Many Unitedites would welcome Jagielka back as a coach when he eventually hangs up his boots and Heckingbottom, who took over as United’s temporary manager at the end of last season and worked with Jagielka, revealed he had spoken with the former England defender on that front.

Phil Jagielka of Stoke City is preparing to face his old club Sheffield United this weekend (George Wood/Getty Images)

“I had conversations at the end of last season but he was really focused on playing for as long as he can,” Heckingbottom continued.

“I’ve got to admire that. My body packed in at 31 and I look at him, still playing at this level at 39.

“You’ve got to be blessed genetically to be able to do that, but you need that drive and hunger too. And he still has that.