Sheffield United boss delivers encouraging Billy Sharp injury update ahead of Stoke City clash

But the Blades skipper, his side’s top scorer this season in the Championship, will not be risked unnecessarily unless United’s coaching staff can be sure that he will not suffer any after-effects.

The Blades travel to Stoke this weekend fifth in the Championship table, after going into the international break on the back of a 2-0 victory over their South Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley.

“If you speak to Bill, he’s fit,” Heckingbottom revealed in his pre-match press conference.

“We were pleased he got a few days off and got the scan.

"We were glad we did it because it’s minor damage.

“We’ve been able to progress him quickly, he’s been on the grass running. We just want to make sure if we put him on the pitch he’s able to contribute, whether that’s for 90 minutes or 20 minutes.”