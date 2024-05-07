Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder has dropped his clearest hint yet that Jayden Bogle will be part of Sheffield United’s future after describing the defender as “outstanding”. Bogle, the former Derby County defender, has been one of United’s most consistent performers since Wilder’s return in December, but is one of 13 senior players out of contract this summer.

Still only 23 years old, Bogle recently passed the 100-appearances mark for the Blades - no mean feat considering his competition with George Baldock in recent years - while no defender has scored more goals for United in the Premier League than his five. The Star understands that Bogle is one of the players who has an option in his contract which would allow United to extend it by a further year, but the Blades may look to tie him down for longer.

Bogle arrived at United in a double-deal with Max Lowe from Pride Park back in September 2020, which was described in the national media as being worth as much as £15m. In actual fact the fee for the pair was almost a quarter of that amount. Asked if he sees Bogle as part of United’s future, Wilder replied: “Yes, hopefully. He's been outstanding. We knew a lot about him when we brought him into the building, him and Max.

“It was arguably one of the club's best deals, in terms of the numbers. I think it ended up being under £4m for both of them. So to get a player who's the highest scorer in the Premier League for us as a defender is great and his overall performances this year have been outstanding. It [his future] is something that will really take care of itself.

“His attitude around the place and his performances have been first-class. I said a few weeks back, no-one's getting after him or Ollie Arblaster. He's got on with his job and he's locked down that position. He's been outstanding.”