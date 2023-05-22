Despite pledging to preserve Sheffield United’s reputation as one of the country’s most productive talent factories, Paul Heckingbottom has explained why he hands responsibility for identifying which youngsters are invited to enrol upon the club’s academy programme to those members of staff tasked with cultivating the next generation.

After guiding United to automatic promotion from the Championship, Heckingbottom has pledged to continue giving home-grown players opportunities at Premier League level next term providing they “prove” that they’re worth it.

Although those on the cusp of his starting eleven, including Daniel Jebbison who is representing England at the FIFA under-20 World Cup, were the subject of discussions between Heckingbottom and his counterparts within Bramall Lane’s youth system at the beginning of their senior careers, others projected to earn first team opportunities within the next 12 to 24 months are largely recruited at the behest of people including academy director Derek Geary and lead coach Michael Collins.

Derek Geary oversees Sheffield United's academy programme: James Wilson/Sportimage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, I get involved to some degree,” said Heckingbottom, explaining the reasoning behind his thinking. “But at the same time, I want the final decision to come down to them - the guys who are going to be working with these lads on a regular basis right now.

“That’s because it’s their job. We try to surround ourselves with the best possible people, that’s why they have the roles they have. But, and exactly the same goes for me and my staff, the only way you can show that is if you are allowed to make decisions. So that’s what we do. We all live and die by those, every single day we’re here.”

United recently hired Zach Giggs, a 16-year-old midfielder, from Manchester United as part of Heckingbottom’s plan to ensure the steady flow of personnel between United’s age groups and his squad continues. Giggs’ father Ryan, who made nearly 1000 appearances for Manchester United, was pictured with his son at United’s training complex when the move was confirmed earlier this month.

Manchester United's Welsh midfielder Ryan Giggs celebrates with his children (Zach and Libby) after his team were presented with the English Premier League trophy after their match against Blackpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on May 22, 2011: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“We bring in people who we believe are going to go on and push,” said Heckingbottom, himself a coach at United’s academy before succeeding Slavisa Jokanovic at the helm a year-and-a-half ago. “The lads like Del, they know what we expect to see them do that.”