Sheffield United boss makes Ismaila Coulibaly admission as Malian starlet gets chance to impress

Sheffield United have vowed to give Ismaila Coulibaly every chance to prove himself worthy of a place in their squad this season, after the Malian midfielder finally checked into Bramall Lane almost two years after signing.

By Danny Hall
Friday, 15th July 2022, 1:00 pm
Updated Friday, 15th July 2022, 1:01 pm

Coulibaly was signed in September 2020 before being immediately dispatched to United’s sister club Beerschot, to begin what was intended to be a three-year loan in Belgium.

But the complications of Brexit and the work permit system, plus Beerschot’s relegation to the second tier of Belgian football, meant that Coulibaly would lose his eligibility to play for United if he remained at Beerschot beyond the summer.

Instead, the 21-year-old – who spent a short time training with United during an international break last season – joined up with Paul Heckingbottom’s squad for pre-season, featuring in both their friendlies against Portuguese side Casa Pia and Lincoln City so far.

Coulibaly is expected to feature again tomorrow when United travel to Scunthorpe United for their latest warm-up fixture and Heckingbottom said: “He's found it interesting, from talking to him; in terms of the intensity and the way the lads are training, and settling in.

“We are going to work with him and have a really good look at him and keep pushing him. He's still so young, but people have known about him for so long but when he signed, he was only 18.

Ismaila Coulibaly is back at Sheffield United

“He's got a lot of years in front of him and we want to see how he is, and how he responds to how we work and how we train.”

