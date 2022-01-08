Although the odds appear to be stacked against his team as they prepare to visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round tomorrow, Heckingbottom, who will be missing eleven players through either injury or illness, refuted suggestions United’s interests are best served by focusing exclusively on the Championship.

United have won all of their last four league outings, with three of those victories coming since Heckingbottom’s appointment two months ago.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Molineux, the 44-year-old said: “Winning breeds winning and the lack of games we’ve had means there’s a different focus on this one as well.

“Whatever anyone says, it’s not going to change the fact that we want to win and get into the next round. There would be nothing better than beating a Premier League team and then getting another at Bramall Lane in a few weeks time. I’d love a cup run.”

Eighth in the top-flight and fresh from beating Manchester United at Old Trafford, Wolves are expected to name a strong starting eleven despite their manager, former Sheffield Wednesday assistant Bruno Lage, planning several changes. Although Heckingbottom has not revealed the identities of United’s absentees, goalkeeper Robin Olsen, defender Ben Davies and striker Rhian Brewster are all definitely out. Midfielder Regan Slater, who is wanted by both Hull City and Wigan Athletic, is set to travel with United and could make a first appearance for his hometown club since January 2018.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom takes his team to Wolves tomorrow: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

With games against Preston North End, City and Middlesbrough all postponed over the Christmas and New Year period, after a meeting with Queens Park Rangers was also rescheduled, United have not contested a competitive fixture for nearly three weeks.

“Success breeds success,” Heckingbottom said. “If you keep winning games then you can only take confidence from it. When we get our players back, we are more than capable of sustaining a cup run and two games a week.”