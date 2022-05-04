Entering the final match of the regular season schedule ranked fifth in the Championship table, United know they are assured of a place in the play-offs if they beat Marco Silva’s already promoted side.

With the visitors from west London proving themselves to be the best team in the division by some considerable margin this term, United face the toughest assignment of all the teams still vying for a top six finish.

Sheffield United face Fulham on Saturday knowing a win will see them qualify for the play-offs: David Klein / Sportimage

But having seen them triumph 1-0 at Craven Cottage in December, and with this contest being staged inside Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom believes United can prove an even tougher proposition for Fulham than they did before Christmas.

“The baking we’ve got from the fans all the way through has been fantastic, phenomenal really,” he said. “They can really suck the ball into the back of the net. So we want that again. We need that again now. Because, really, never underestimate what a difference having so many people screaming and shouting for you can make. It can change the dynamic, without a shadow of a doubt.”

Reflecting upon events during last week’s victory over Queens Park Rangers, which saw United come from a goal down to triumph 3-1, Heckingbottom added: “We mentioned it at half-time, that we’d be attacking the end our fans were at after the break and how they would be making so much noise whenever we were going forward. Look what happened when everyone was working together - players and fans.”

Sheffield United celebrate in front of their fans at QPR: David Klein / Sportimage