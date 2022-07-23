How every Sheffield United player rated in 2-1 defeat to Barnsley at Oakwell

On the back of last night’s 3-0 win at Burton Albion, United boss Paul Heckingbottom fielded a completely-changed XI in his side’s final warm-up game before their Championship opener at Watford on August 1.
United went ahead on the stroke of half-time thanks to Robbie Cundy’s own goal, which was generously credited to Rhian Brewster by the stadium announcer, before being pegged back by a similarly fortuitous goal when Wes Foderingham’s kick clear hit Sander Berge and Jack Aitchison accepted the gift.
But there was nothing lucky about the winner as Josh Benson stepped up to smash a free-kick into Foderingham’s top corner, condemning United to defeat to their near-rivals.
Sheffield United travelled to Barnsley on Saturday afternoon (George Wood/Getty Images)
Photo: George Wood
2. Wes Foderingham 4.5
Made a decent first-half save to punch away Benson's well-struck free-kick but would have expected to save it every time. But then didn't cover himself in glory for Barnsley's equaliser as his clearance hit Berge and fell to Aitchison to score
Photo: Andrew Yates
3. George Baldock 6
Got into a great position to get on the end of Lowe's low cross but saw his effort blocked behind. Showed both sides of his game in the second half - a good enterprising run which saw him beat two men, before the determination to work back and win the tackle after he was eventually dispossessed.
Photo: Simon Bellis
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6
Showed he isn't exactly lacking confidence with an ambitious volleyed effort as the ball dropped to him about 25 yards out in the second half. Looked neat and tidy on the ball but also caught out of position a couple of times. But very promising signs so far
Photo: Sheffield United