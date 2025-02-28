Chris Wilder highlights Leeds United situation in referee point ahead of QPR trip

Sheffield United look to recover from Monday night’s disappointment against Leeds United tomorrow when they travel to Loftus Road to face QPR, with boss Chris Wilder calling for greater consistency from referees going forward. Monday’s top-of-the-table clash with Leeds was amplified by a competent performance from referee David Webb, who largely allowed the game to flow rather than get overly involved.

Webb and his team of officials attracted frustration from both sets of supporters over some calls - including no second booking for Gus Hamer, for a foul on Willy Gnonto, and Ao Tanaka for jumping into the crowd after scoring a late goal - but most of their decisions were correct, including two offside shouts that Blades fans were screaming for and a moment when Leeds ‘keeper Illan Meslier just managed to avoid coming out of his area with the ball in his hand.

Sheffield’s former FIFA referee Keith Hackett was amongst those to compliment Webb on an “excellent performance” in the middle, with his fitness, “decision making and sensible management” impressing. Wilder was also appreciative of the approach but now wants to see greater consistency in other games, starting with the trip to Loftus Road.

“I think there’s a balancing act but I’d rather have it that way [against Leeds] in a competitive game,” Wilder said. “I’d rather have that sort of approach. I think it’s pretty difficult for players as there’s that sort of approach from David Webb, which is pragmatic and understands the game and magnitude of the game in a local derby.

“Every game should be managed in the same way. It shouldn’t change because it’s us versus Leeds United and ‘I’ll tell you what, we’ll let a little bit more go than what we usually do.’ We’d just like a level of consistency from every referee, and you just don’t get that. It’s just a bit ridiculous.”

Wilder’s friend and opposite number Daniel Farke watched from the gantry on Monday evening after being booked for celebrating on the pitch after a late winner against Sunderland the previous week, with a number of Leeds subs and squad players doing the same after Tanaka’s 89th-minute header put the visitors ahead.

One of them, former Blade Ethan Ampadu, missed the game with a knee injury but was seen sprinting down the touchline to celebrate a vital goal in his side’s push for the Championship title. “We talked about Dan’s yellow card and then you see players streaming onto the pitch all over the place on Monday,” Wilder said, “and Ethan coming out of the stand and ending up on the pitch.

“The attitude of their players is similar to ours and it's a ‘together’ attitude. They want to win and have won a big game. But let’s get a bit of balance to it. Don’t book Daniel and cause him to miss the game, knowing it's a competitive and emotional game as well. Hopefully, there will be a balance on that one.”