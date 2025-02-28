Chris Wilder sets Sheffield United points target following Leeds United loss after play-off admission
Chris Wilder has insisted that securing play-off qualification is the next target in Sheffield United’s sights ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Queens Park Rangers. The Blades make the trip to the capital second in the Championship table and will retain that position no matter what their result at Loftus Road, with nearest challengers Burnley in FA Cup action over the weekend.
The Blades saw their title hopes take a huge blow with defeat to leaders Leeds United on Monday night, which allowed Burnley to cut the gap between themselves and the Blades to just two points. But they can pile the pressure back on Scott Parker’s side with a positive result this weekend, with the Blades travelling south in possession of the best away record in the division this season.
“It’s business as usual for us,” said Wilder. “Our away record's pretty solid and performances on the whole have been good. You don't get to the position we have by poor performances. It does my head in when I hear people talking about ‘patchy form.’ You've got to have a resilience and a lot of qualities to win the number of games we have.
“The players don't need picking up. They're an honest group and they know when things haven't gone as well as they'd have liked. But for the majority of the season, things have gone well and they deserve an enormous amount of credit. Hypothetically, at the start of the season, would we have taken this position?
“I read an article from the Norwich sporting director - and they're just outside the play-offs, 30-odd points behind us - and saying this is where we should be, we're pretty happy with that situation.
“If we win [this weekend], we'll potentially get in the play-offs. We hit the 50-point mark, and were delighted hit that pretty early on. If we get a win on Saturday, that’ll take us to 73 points and I think that'll be enough to get in the play-offs. And we'll adjust our target after that.”
