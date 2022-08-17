Proud Sunderland boss Alex Neil hails his players' efforts in defeat at Sheffield United

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland played for almost an hour of normal time a man light after Dan Neil was sent off for fouling United league debutant James McAtee just after the half-hour mark.

United capitalised on their man advantage almost instantly as Anel Ahmedhodzic headed them in front, with Max Lowe doubling their lead from close range just moments after the restart.

But Lynden Gooch's excellent chipped finish gave Sunderland hope of taking a point back up north and although United held firm to end their unbeaten start since returning to the Championship, Neil admitted: “I'm proud of the players in terms of how they went about it."We made an error in the game, which can happen, and they capitalise. The job becomes really, really difficult at that point."I thought their effort and their understanding were excellent. Their effort levels were through the roof because Sheffield United are a really energetic team."The one frustration I probably do have is the timing of the second goal.

"But I thought our response to that to get the next goals was important.”

Neil admitted it was hard to pin-point a negative from his side’s performance.

Sunderland manager Alex Neil before the Sky Bet Championship match against Sheffield United: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.