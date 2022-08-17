Proud Sunderland boss Alex Neil hails his players' efforts in defeat at Sheffield United
Sunderland manager Alex Neil admitted he was “proud” of his players for their performance with 10 men in defeat at Sheffield United this evening.
Sunderland played for almost an hour of normal time a man light after Dan Neil was sent off for fouling United league debutant James McAtee just after the half-hour mark.
United capitalised on their man advantage almost instantly as Anel Ahmedhodzic headed them in front, with Max Lowe doubling their lead from close range just moments after the restart.
But Lynden Gooch's excellent chipped finish gave Sunderland hope of taking a point back up north and although United held firm to end their unbeaten start since returning to the Championship, Neil admitted: “I'm proud of the players in terms of how they went about it."We made an error in the game, which can happen, and they capitalise. The job becomes really, really difficult at that point."I thought their effort and their understanding were excellent. Their effort levels were through the roof because Sheffield United are a really energetic team."The one frustration I probably do have is the timing of the second goal.
"But I thought our response to that to get the next goals was important.”
Neil admitted it was hard to pin-point a negative from his side’s performance.
“I managed to find one with the timing of the second goal,” he added. “But where we are – newly promoted, with a couple of defensive players missing, to be down to 10 men and to be able to fight and battle and scrap, I really don't think I can ask any more."