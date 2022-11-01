The Blades moved back up to third in the Championship table after a 1-0 victory at Ashton Gate, courtesy of Iliman Ndiaye’s second-half winner from close range. United were below par for large periods of the contest and City twice hit the woodwork, and forced some smart saves from the returning Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Heckingbottom’s brave decision to sacrifice Reda Khadra after just half an hour to change United’s shape paid dividends as his replacement, James McAtee, crossed for Ndiaye’s winner and the United manager, who stressed that the decision was a tactical one rather than any reflection on the German’s performance, said: "All the team worked hard, I can't fault anyone's work rate. But I think the experience of the team came to the fore there.

"That's the worst win I've had here. I can really feel for Nigel [Pearson, City manager] because there were times in the six when we didn't win when I'd be feeling like he is now. So I'm not going to be smug but we've got to win. They were the better team in loads of departments but we defended our box very well and it does feel nice.”

On Khadra, who went straight down the tunnel after being withdrawn and looked understandably displeased, Heckingbottom added: “You were all watching the game. I got the shape wrong, we couldn't start with a three man midfield with Tommy [Doyle] out and John Fleck only able to play an hour. But it wasn't a reflection on Reda's performance.

"I had to change as soon as we could. I could see after six or seven minutes. I said at half time he's the one that's been subbed but it could have been anyone. I'll have another word with him because it's not nice but it's not a reflection on him. We had to put that team out, we were always going to change and we had to do it as soon as possible really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad