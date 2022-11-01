In a game low on individual moments of quality, Iliman Ndiaye’s eighth goal of the season was the difference between the two sides as City finished the game with 10 men following George Tanner’s red card for a late shocker of a tackle on James McAtee.
United’s big talking point before the goal was the first-half substitution of Reda Khadra, who was handed a rare start in the absence of Tommy Doyle but lasted barely past the hour mark before being dragged for McAtee.
Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players as they registered back to back victories following the weekend win at West Bromwich Albion...
1. Wes Foderingham 7
Recalled to the side as soon as his three-match ban was up and made a rash early decision to race out of his goal but showed presence of mind to pull his body away and City couldn't take advantage of the situation. Made a decent save at his near post in the first half but his woodwork lived a charmed life, being struck twice. Went down for a bit of treatment in the second half but continued.
Photo: Adam Davy
2. George Baldock 7
Superb defending at the back post prevented a possible tap-in equaliser shortly after Ndiaye had put United ahead, and his celebration showed the importance of it. Didn't look happy with Khadra at times during his time on the pitch
Photo: Ashley Crowden
3. Chris Basham 7.5
Back on the right of defence in Anel Ahmedhodzic's absence, Basham was solid before limping off with United's latest injury and being replaced by Ciaran Clark.
Photo: Ashley Crowden
4. John Egan 7.5
Had to be alert early on to get over and clear as Sykes got the run on Osborn and looked to advance on Foderingham's goal. Ended the game at right centre-back and went into the book for a 'foul' that looked more than a bit like six of one and half a dozen of the other
Photo: Ashley Crowden