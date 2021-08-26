Sheffield United boss drops hint over Daniel Jebbison's future with Sunderland and Burton amongst loan suitors

Daniel Jebbison has been linked with a move to Everton: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Jebbison has featured twice in League Cup action for Jokanović’s side this season, but has been a loan target for a host of clubs in League One – including Sunderland, Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers.

The England youth international’s future was further complicated recently when Everton made an approach to acquire his services, but Jebbison may yet be allowed out on loan before next Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

“I am not against Jebbo going and playing senior football and I’m not also against him staying with us,” Jokanović said.

“I could keep Jebbo and cover my back and be safe, but at the same time I think this guy could play senior football permanently and it’s about what is better for him, playing League One football or just working with us and playing U23 games.

“It’s not only my decision, I agree with both things and now it’s about being prudent with what’s best for us and the player too.

“If I am thinking only about me, I would say stay with me. But we need to balance the choice right for everyone.”

Jokanović also responded to recent media reports suggesting that Oli Burke and Rhian Brewster, the club’s record signing, may be sacrificed to bring in new arrivals.