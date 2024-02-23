Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder has admitted his "dilemma" over midfielder Tom Davies as the Sheffield United midfielder prepares for a potential first start since joining the Blades in the summer. The ex-Everton man has made six appearances for the Blades off the bench in a season disrupted by injury.

But he has shown glimpses of his pedigree in those brief moments, and hinted at why he was brought to Bramall Lane earlier this year in a bid to provide United with some much-needed Premier League experience. All his career with his boyhood club was spent in the top-flight and it seems a matter of when, not if, he establishes himself in the United midfield after getting up to speed.

Wilder is now wrestling with that decision ahead of Sunday's trip to Wolves, as he looks to elicit a reaction from last weekend's 5-0 hammering at home to Brighton. Davies came off the bench in that one, having done so away at Luton and been instrumental in Vini Souza's vital third goal at Kenilworth Road, and ahead of the trip to Molineux Wilder was asked how close the former England U21 international was to potentially completing 90 minutes.

"That's the dilemma now," he admitted. "When do we go with Tom and give him his first start under me? He's got onto the pitch at Luton and last week and that's going to be the question now from our point of view. Talking in old money we'd have loved him to have a couple of reserve team games but the situation with that is a little bit more difficult and complex.