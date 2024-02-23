Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tight-lipped Chris Wilder will give Sheffield United's walking wounded until the last minute to declare their fitness for Sunday's trip to Wolves as he hopes for a big injury boost. The Blades are looking to bounce back from last weekend's 5-0 hammering at home to Brighton.

Ben Brereton Diaz has missed United's last two games with a hamstring injury while Oli McBurnie was only fit enough to make the bench last weekend after a calf issue, and could only have played the last 10 minutes if needed. But Wilder hopes that another week will move them closer to fitness for the trip to Molineux.

"I'm not going to give anything away," said Wilder. "The game's hard enough without anyone knowing what our business is but there's been progression with two or three players. We'll leave it to the last minute.

"It's not a great situation at the moment. We've taken a couple of steps forward and some big ones back. To be at our best we need consistency, continuity and to work with those players and when you can't, it makes life difficult."

United's injury situation worsened recently with news that left-backs Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies have suffered season-ending injuries, joining the likes of John Egan (Achilles) and Chris Basham (leg) on the long-term treatment list.