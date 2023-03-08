Blades’ star man scored the winner at Reading before limping off with injury

Sheffield United are sweating on the fitness of star man Iliman Ndiaye after he was forced off after scoring what turned out to be the winning goal at Reading last night.

The Blades restored their seven-point gap over nearest challengers Middlesbrough after inflicting a rare home defeat on Paul Ince’s men - but the win threatened to come at a cost when Ndiaye limped off in the second half.

“Iliman took a whack receiving the ball, some contact from behind,” Heckingbottom explained last night. “It’s impact and we are hoping it’s a dead leg.

“He’s got ice on it and we are hoping it settles down as soon as possible. Incey picked a physical side tonight and we could see that ... to be resolute and tough to beat. With that comes a physicality and Ilimam’s tooka whack there. So hopefully it settles down.”