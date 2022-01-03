The Blades were robbed off their traditional Boxing Day and New Year’s Day games after Covid-19 cases in the Preston North End and Middlesbrough camps, while their December 29 clash at home to Hull City also suffered the same fate.

After their home game with QPR was called off earlier this month, also because of coronavirus in the opposition dressing room, United played two games in total throughout the whole of December, with none at Bramall Lane.

Thousands of fans had bought tickets for the Preston game at Deepdale, which has since been rearranged for a midweek in January, while Bramall Lane would have seen good crowds against Hull and Chris Wilder’s Boro after the Blades’ recent resurgence of form.

It was another bitter blow for fans who were also locked out of games last Christmas and Heckingbottom told The Star: “It’s a huge part of people’s lives.

“One of the reasons we tried to get fans back in so early last time, and games were put on TV, was for people's wellbeing. For some people it is their lives.

“People say it's not life and death, and I get that. But when you're involved in it, it's a lifestyle not a job. If you're a football fan, it's a way of life and you can't underestimate that.

“It does a lot of good for a lot of people, football, and when you can't watch it and be a part of it, it does bring that home. Definitely.”

United will hope to return to action this weekend in the FA Cup away at Wolves, barring any more Covid complications, and their next Championship game is scheduled for January 15 at Derby County – 27 days from their last one, away at Fulham.

“We want games. Everyone wants games,” Heckingbottom added.

“Players get sick of training and sick of me. They want games and a different environment, and we want to be in front of the fans again.