"See you in 2022" - Jack O'Connell's message to Sheffield United fans after toughest year of his life

But the Sheffield United defender says he is working hard every day to get back to playing for the Blades – adding: “Don’t doubt me … see you in 2022.”

O’Connell has played twice for the Blades since the summer of 2020, after damaging a knee and being forced under the knife. It’s understood that he underwent a second operation more recently, and spent time away from United’s Shirecliffe training complex to continue his rehabilitation in a different environment.

The former Brentford defender was a huge part in United’s rise from League One to the Premier League, and was in form that would have surely put him in contention for an England call-up when injury struck.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And in a New Year’s Eve Instagram post, which included images of him in a United shirt and more recently on crutches, O’Connell wrote: “Been the toughest year of my life … physically, mentally and emotionally.

“But I’m continuing to work hard every day to get back doing what I love. Don’t doubt me, see you in 2022­­.”

O’Connell recently returned to United’s training base recently and boss Paul Heckingbottom says his teammates and staff were delighted to see the defender.

Jack O'Connell hasn't featured for Sheffield United since the beginning of last season: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“Everyone was delighted to see him and it’s good to have him back around the place,” Heckingbottom said.