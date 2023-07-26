United fielded a fresh XI from Tuesday night’s reverse at Rotherham, with the likes of John Egan, Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic featuring, before a raft of substitutions again saw a number of youngsters get a chance to impress.
Goals from Sávio and Barcelona loanee Pablo Torre, in the dying moments of the game, sealed victory for the La Liga side, as a number of key United men got more valuable minutes in the legs ahead of this weekend’s trip to Derby County.
But how did they fare, before a raft of substitutions disrupted the flow somewhat? Here are our player ratings ...
1. Adam Davies 5
Had a relatively comfortable afternoon until a well-struck shot from Garcia tested his reactions and forced him to palm over the bar. Could do little about Girona’s goals as Savio passed beautifully into the far corner before Torre’s neat touch and turn saw him produce a neat finish
2. Femi Seriki 5
Given a really tough test by the very lively Jastin down the Girona left but stuck to his task well and got the better of his man a couple of times too, with one lovely touch early in the game getting him out of a tight spot. Got forward when he could too and was unlucky that a Lowe cross was blocked Photo: Alex Livesey
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6
Survived an early penalty call after Jastin looked to take advantage of his sloppy pass inside, with the Spanish side appealing for another spot-kick from the Bosnian later in the half. Got forward to link up well with Slimane but made the wrong decision to shoot at the near post rather than square for Osula in the middle. Looked dangerous when he forayed forward
4. John Egan 6
Showed every ounce of his experience and leadership approaching the hour mark when, with United beginning to flag against mounting Girona pressure, he took the initiative himself and strode out with the ball before finding Marsh in space with a lovely pass.