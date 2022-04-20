But the 44-year-old’s phlegmatic disposition as he reflected upon the defeat by Reading and draw at Bristol City, whilst simultaneously turning his attention towards Saturday’s meeting with Cardiff, betrays a belief that controlling emotions is a vital component of any promotion-winning team.

“I’ve made it clear all along, you can’t get carried away when you haven’t done anything,” Heckingbottom said. “By not doing anything, in this case I mean not qualifying (for the play-offs).

Sheffield United players including Enda Stevens have been urged to remain calm and focused: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“People will take that as if I’m talking about wins. And I am. But I’m also talking about not getting all gloom and doom when you don’t get one. I stand by that.”

United enter this weekend’s meeting with Steve Morison’s side sixth in the Championship table with three matches remaining. They then travel to Queens Park Rangers before hosting Fulham, now assured of a return to the Premier League next term, at Bramall Lane.

The fact United remain on course to secure themselves a shot at top-flight football, despite winning only one of their last five outings, underlines how some of their nearest rivals have also suffered a dip in form of late.

“It always happens, because everything gets blown up,” said Heckingbottom, who led Barnsley to promotion before taking charge of United. “I’ve always maintained this will go right down to the wire and I stand by that.”