Sheffield United: Blades linked with January move for Everton defender

Sheffield United have been linked with a January loan move for Everton starlet Mason Holgate.

The Blades are reportedly one of a number if clubs considering a move for the defender, who has been told he can go out on loan when the January window opens.

Everton's Mason Holgate.

According to Sky Sports and the Derby Telegraph, the 22-year-old will be free to join another club for the remainder of the season after falling out of favour with Marco Silva.

Fulham and Derby County are also said to be eyeing Holgate, who can play either as a centre-back or a right-back.

Despite starting four of Everton’s first five league fixtures, Holgate has not featured for the Toffees in nine matches.

He joined Everton in 2015 after progressing through Barnsley’s academy and has represented England at under-20 and under-21 level.