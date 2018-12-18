Sheffield United: Bramall Lane to host Continental Cup final 

Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane has been chosen as the host venue for the Continental Cup final in February.

The women’s league cup competition, which kicked off in August, will conclude at the Blades’ home ground on Saturday 23 February.

Bramall Lane Stadium, Sheffield. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Last year’s winners, Arsenal, have advanced to the quarter finals after topping their group which included top-tier rivals West Ham United.

Sheffield United Women finished fourth in Group 1 North, behind Women’s Super League heavyweights Manchester City, Birmingham City and Bristol City.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the cup competition will take place at 1pm today (18 December).

Only the top two teams from each group progress to the quarter-final stage following a restructure of the competition this season.

Bramall Lane was also announced as a proposed venue for the UEFA Women’s Euros in 2021, which was awarded to England earlier in December.

United's operations director, Dave McCarthy, told the club website: "We are so pleased that Bramall Lane has been chosen to stage this prestigious cup final.

“We are proud of the capability we have to host FA finals and we look forward to not only welcoming the supporters of whichever teams make the FA Women's Continental League Cup Final, but also lots of young footballers and families from around our region."

Tickets for the final, which kicks off at 12.15pm, will go on sale on Friday 11 January.