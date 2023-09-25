Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United were defeated 8-0 by Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on Sunday in what was the biggest scoreline of the Premier League season so far.

The Blades now sit bottom of the table with just one point from six games and things are looking bleak for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Up to now United had been competitive and had lost narrowly in each of their defeats, two of those coming against Man City and Tottenham, while they managed a draw at home to Everton.

That resilience that had been the hallmark of their performances so far disappeared and it left everyone shellshocked.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, pundit Ian Wright was bemused by the Blades’ display. He said: “Today, especially with how well they’ve done to get back to the Premier League, how brilliant they were in respects of defending to get here, I was very suprised, their fans should be very suprised.

“I’m sure Heckingbottom hasn’t got a clue where that peformance came from when you look at it. It was terrible.”

The Blades entered the second half in a three goal deficit, but the team talk didn’t seem to help the United players. Newcastle netted five times in the second half.

Wright added: “You can’t believe it when it’s coming from a Sheffield United side that has been brought up on solidity. They made it so easy for them (Newcastle).”