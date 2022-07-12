Dewhurst impressed during a recent trial period at Glanford Park and faces a quick reunion with his parent club this weekend, when they travel to Glanford Park for their latest pre-season friendly.

Whether Dewhurst plays for the home side remains to be seen - in competitive games he would not be permitted to appear, but the rules around friendlies are more relaxed and the decision may ultimately be up to United.

But the 21-year-old is keen to get going, whenever the chance arrives, after signing on loan for the Iron - who were relegated to the National League last season, ending their 72-year stay in the Football League.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I've really enjoyed working with the gaffer and all the staff," Dewhurst said, "and I felt it was a no brainer when they gave me the chance to come and play here.

"I'm really excited for the season and for Saturday as well."

Dewhurst kept a clean sheet in a friendly against Leeds' U23 side, prompting Iron boss Keith Hill to make a loan offer to United for the England youth international.

Marcus Dewhurst has joined Scunthorpe United on loan

"It was nice to play well and show what I can do," Dewhurst added.