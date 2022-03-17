A spokesperson for Bramall Lane told The Star McCall, whose absence from the technical area was not explained immediately after the game, had complained of feeling unwell before kick-off.

They confirmed the former Scotland international is not suffering from Covid-19 and is expected to return to the dug-out when Barnsley visit Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Stuart McCall missed Sheffield United's game at Blackpool: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Macca didn’t feel great, that’s why he wasn’t there,” the official said. “It’s not coronavirus, no. We’re expecting him to be back for the weekend.”

Although he was heavily involved in United’s preparations for the meeting with Neil Critchley’s team, which finished all-square after Paul Heckingbottom claimed two incorrect offside decisions had robbed them of an important win, McCall’s decision to sit out the contest was almost certainly influenced by the injury crisis affecting the visitors’ squad. Eleven senior players were unavailable for selection against Blackpool, meaning Heckingbottom can ill-afford to lose any to illness ahead of the clash with his former club.

McCall, who made 89 appearances for United before retiring in 2005, joined Heckingbottom’s staff when the 44-year-old was appointed four months ago. Heckingbottom has lost only four of his 19 games in all competitions since then. But after seeing efforts from Sander Berge and Oliver Norwood ruled-out at Bloomfield Road, United slipped to ninth in the Championship table with nine matches remaining. They are a point behind sixth-placed Queens Park Rangers, who face Peterborough on Sunday. Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest, ranked seventh and eighth respectively, are both on FA Cup action over the weekend.