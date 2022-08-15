Sheffield United: Billy Sharp's injury comments highlight frustration at latest setback ahead of Sunderland clash

Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United skipper, has suffered yet more injury frustration after being forced off at half-time of the Blades’ 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 15th August 2022, 12:59 pm

Making his first start of the season after coming back from a calf issue last season, Sharp played a big part in Sander Berge’s opening goal but didn’t reappear after the break after damaging his ankle.

It is the latest injury blow for the 36-year-old, who missed the play-off run-in last season after injuring first a hamstring and then, after returning to training and doing some extra work to try and catch up, damaging a calf.

Before United travelled to Boro, Sharp insisted he “felt fine”.

“I had an injury that was pretty frustrating, a hamstring injury which then set me back three or four weeks. I felt really good back in training and I did my calf,” he said.

"It set me back for pre-season. I don't like missing pre-season; I like to be fit and strong and sharp.

“I've had to play a bit part and on Thursday [coming off the bench away at West Brom] I didn't get many minutes either.

Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp was injured during the Blades' clash with Middlesbrough on Sunday (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"So hopefully I can get more minutes in the next few weeks but I'm ready whenever the manager needs me.”

With Ciaran Clark and Ben Osborn both ruled out of game against Chris Wilder’s side, United’s plans for Wednesday night’s home clash with Sunderland were dealt yet another blow when Sharp failed to reappear for the second half and was replaced by Rhian Brewster.

He will be assessed ahead of the meeting with Alex Neil’s side, with both club and player hoping any absence isn’t a prolonged one.

