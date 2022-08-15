Making his first start of the season after coming back from a calf issue last season, Sharp played a big part in Sander Berge’s opening goal but didn’t reappear after the break after damaging his ankle.
It is the latest injury blow for the 36-year-old, who missed the play-off run-in last season after injuring first a hamstring and then, after returning to training and doing some extra work to try and catch up, damaging a calf.
Most Popular
-
1
Former Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset makes big fitness claim after finding new club
-
2
Sheffield Wednesday boss and chairman unhappy after attackers leave for Premier League
-
3
Sheffield Wednesday mull over loan offers - confirm that one has been rejected
-
4
Darren Moore dismisses Barry Bannan over-reliance notion after surprise Sheffield Wednesday sub call
-
5
Sheffield United: Jack O'Connell speaks out on his injury comeback status and return hopes after two years out
Before United travelled to Boro, Sharp insisted he “felt fine”.
“I had an injury that was pretty frustrating, a hamstring injury which then set me back three or four weeks. I felt really good back in training and I did my calf,” he said.
"It set me back for pre-season. I don't like missing pre-season; I like to be fit and strong and sharp.
“I've had to play a bit part and on Thursday [coming off the bench away at West Brom] I didn't get many minutes either.
"So hopefully I can get more minutes in the next few weeks but I'm ready whenever the manager needs me.”
With Ciaran Clark and Ben Osborn both ruled out of game against Chris Wilder’s side, United’s plans for Wednesday night’s home clash with Sunderland were dealt yet another blow when Sharp failed to reappear for the second half and was replaced by Rhian Brewster.