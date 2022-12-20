Billy Sharp, who scored the 249th league goal of his remarkable career during last night’s win over Wigan Athletic, admitted Sheffield United won’t be satisfied with simply winning promotion this season.

The 36-year-old, who netted for the second time in as many outings following John Egan’s opener, provided an insight into the visitors’ thinking by revealing they are intent on being crowned champions of the Championship rather than finishing second.

After surviving a nervous finale, when Nathan Broadhead inexplicably dragged Kolo Toure’s men back into a contest United had dominated for long periods, Sharp said: “We want to go up, of course we do. But we also want to go up by finishing first. That’s what we are aiming to do. There’s a lot of work to do yet and a long way to go. But that’s the mindset that we’ve got. We don’t want to settle for any less, that’s the way we’re looking at it.”

United moved five points clear of third placed Blackburn Rovers after prevailing at the DW Stadium, where three years ago Sharp became the most prolific player in the top four tiers of English football this century. Having won six of their last seven matches, with four of those victories coming before the World Cup break, they reached the halfway stage of the campaign three behind leaders Burnley.

Revealing the high standards United have set themselves in order to try and overhaul a team they beat 5-2 earlier this term, Sharp said: “We’re pleased to have won but we also wanted a clean sheet (at Wigan).”

Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United captain, says he wants to go up as a champion: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

