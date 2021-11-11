Having outlined his desire to sign two wingers and a holding midfielder, manager Slavisa Jokanovic is expected to ask Bramall Lane’s board of directors to investigate the possibility of luring Collado to South Yorkshire when the market reopens in January.

But if they do make an approach to officials at the Nou Camp, where the legendary Xavier Hernandez Creus has recently taken charge, United must persuade both the Catalans and Collado’s representatives that they are serious about pushing it through following events before the August deadline.

Alex Collado of FC Barcelona controls the ball during the Liga match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Mestalla: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Back then, as they prepared to confirm his arrival, United abruptly withdrew from talks to sign the 22-year-old after briefing the terms of the proposed agreement had been changed. Barcelona later rejected suggestions they were responsible, with one member of their hierarchy later revealing Collado’s representatives had also provided a statement absolving themselves of any blame.

“They had been talking about Sheffield for weeks, and two days before, everything had been discussed and agreed by the player,” Mateu Alemany, Barcelona’s director of football, said at the time. “We did the procedure that Barca had to do, and it was up to the English club and the player to provide the contract since they had signed the transfer agreement.

“For reasons that we are still investigating, it did not take place. Midnight went and the club did not complete the documentation.”

“We accept the version of the player and his representative as good,” Alemany continued. “But we also want to know that of Sheffield United. ”

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic wants to sign two wingers and a holding midfielder in January: Simon Bellis / Sportimage