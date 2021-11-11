Sheffield United: Barcelona star still features on Slavisa Jokanovic's radar but a deal could prove complicated to arrange
Sheffield United will be encouraged to try and resurrect their bid for Barcelona’s Alex Collado, despite a recognition it could be difficult to salvage after a deal for the youngster collapsed during the summer transfer window.
Having outlined his desire to sign two wingers and a holding midfielder, manager Slavisa Jokanovic is expected to ask Bramall Lane’s board of directors to investigate the possibility of luring Collado to South Yorkshire when the market reopens in January.
But if they do make an approach to officials at the Nou Camp, where the legendary Xavier Hernandez Creus has recently taken charge, United must persuade both the Catalans and Collado’s representatives that they are serious about pushing it through following events before the August deadline.
Back then, as they prepared to confirm his arrival, United abruptly withdrew from talks to sign the 22-year-old after briefing the terms of the proposed agreement had been changed. Barcelona later rejected suggestions they were responsible, with one member of their hierarchy later revealing Collado’s representatives had also provided a statement absolving themselves of any blame.
“They had been talking about Sheffield for weeks, and two days before, everything had been discussed and agreed by the player,” Mateu Alemany, Barcelona’s director of football, said at the time. “We did the procedure that Barca had to do, and it was up to the English club and the player to provide the contract since they had signed the transfer agreement.
“For reasons that we are still investigating, it did not take place. Midnight went and the club did not complete the documentation.”
“We accept the version of the player and his representative as good,” Alemany continued. “But we also want to know that of Sheffield United. ”
Capped by Spain at under-19 level, Collado is ineligible to feature for Barcelona until the end of December. With four loan signings already on the books, United have room for one more within their matchday squad. After also investigating the possibility of borrowing Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, Jokanovic know accepts the former Atalanta midfielder is unlikely to join a Championship club if he is allowed to leave Old Trafford on a temporary basis.