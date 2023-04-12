News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
39 minutes ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
47 minutes ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
1 hour ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
1 hour ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists
12 hours ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim

Sheffield United are told that recrimination could threaten their Premier League dream

Sheffield United have been told to focus on joining Burnley in the Premier League next term rather than waste time and energy by conducting an inquest into their defeat at Turf Moor.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 12th Apr 2023, 05:00 BST

Paul Heckingbottom’s side enter this weekend’s game against Cardiff City ranked second in the Championship table and five points ahead of third placed Luton Town with six matches remaining on their league schedule.

MORE: United stunned by snub

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burnley, the runaway leaders, celebrated winning promotion by beating United on Monday night with both of their goals coming after Wes Foderingham had been sent-off for the visitors.

Most Popular
Iliman Ndiaye in action for Sheffield United at Burnley: Simon Bellis / SportimageIliman Ndiaye in action for Sheffield United at Burnley: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Iliman Ndiaye in action for Sheffield United at Burnley: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Refusing to be drawn into the debate about whether Town or Middlesbrough in fourth can overhaul his team and finish as runners-up behind the division’s runaway leaders, Heckingbottom said: “I’m not even thinking about anything else other than the next game. I’m not even going to bother looking into what happened at Burnley because I know why what happened happened. What I also know is that they (Burnley) have got something we want, which is promotion. That’s all I’m bothered about trying to do right now.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MORE: Adam set for big moment

“Coming into the game with them, it was all about trying to win it,” he added. “Now, it is all about Cardiff and trying to win that one. It’s straight over to that. Nothing else is really important right now.”

With Foderingham now suspended, Wales international Adam Davies will start the meeting with City between the posts. United, who have contested one game fewer than both of their nearest rivals, also face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley later this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with Sander Berge: Simon Bellis / SportimageSheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with Sander Berge: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with Sander Berge: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Prepare for our next one,” Heckingbottom said. “That is what our minds have gone straight towards.

“We know why we got beat (by Burnley) and yes, of course all of the plans went out of the window when we found ourselves a man down. Our big disappointment straight away afterwards was that we couldn’t give people the game that they wanted or were expecting. But it’s behind us. Look forward and move on. The only thing which matters is the next job in hand and trying to take all of the points.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MORE: Red card ref stood down

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United in action against his hometown club Burnley: Simon Bellis / SportimageOliver Norwood of Sheffield United in action against his hometown club Burnley: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United in action against his hometown club Burnley: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Related topics:BurnleyPaul HeckingbottomPremier LeagueTurf MoorCardiff CityLuton Town