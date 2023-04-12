Sheffield United have been told to focus on joining Burnley in the Premier League next term rather than waste time and energy by conducting an inquest into their defeat at Turf Moor.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side enter this weekend’s game against Cardiff City ranked second in the Championship table and five points ahead of third placed Luton Town with six matches remaining on their league schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley, the runaway leaders, celebrated winning promotion by beating United on Monday night with both of their goals coming after Wes Foderingham had been sent-off for the visitors.

Iliman Ndiaye in action for Sheffield United at Burnley: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Refusing to be drawn into the debate about whether Town or Middlesbrough in fourth can overhaul his team and finish as runners-up behind the division’s runaway leaders, Heckingbottom said: “I’m not even thinking about anything else other than the next game. I’m not even going to bother looking into what happened at Burnley because I know why what happened happened. What I also know is that they (Burnley) have got something we want, which is promotion. That’s all I’m bothered about trying to do right now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coming into the game with them, it was all about trying to win it,” he added. “Now, it is all about Cardiff and trying to win that one. It’s straight over to that. Nothing else is really important right now.”

With Foderingham now suspended, Wales international Adam Davies will start the meeting with City between the posts. United, who have contested one game fewer than both of their nearest rivals, also face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with Sander Berge: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Prepare for our next one,” Heckingbottom said. “That is what our minds have gone straight towards.

“We know why we got beat (by Burnley) and yes, of course all of the plans went out of the window when we found ourselves a man down. Our big disappointment straight away afterwards was that we couldn’t give people the game that they wanted or were expecting. But it’s behind us. Look forward and move on. The only thing which matters is the next job in hand and trying to take all of the points.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad