News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Danish homeware retailer announced for city centre store
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election

Sheffield United appoint ex-Liverpool, Derby County man to key coaching role

Blades confirm new coaching appointment

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 8th Jun 2023, 13:55 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 13:55 BST

Sheffield United have made a key appointment to their academy set-up after confirming a former Derby County and Liverpool man as their new U18s head coach ahead of the new season.

Matt Thorpe has been promoted from his role as U16s boss to replace Paul Quinn, who left his post last month. Thorpe arrived from Liverpool’s academy in October after an eight-year spell at Derby County, where he worked as the Rams’ youth development phase lead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thorpe’s work at Derby included setting up the programme that helped produce players including current Blade Max Lowe and was appointed after a recruitment search led by United’s academy boss Derek Geary.

Most Popular

“I would like to thank Del and senior staff at the club for trusting me with a wonderful opportunity to play a small part in the development of our players,” Thorpe said.

“After joining the club from Liverpool in October, I have been fortunate to understand the hard work and effort that goes on behind the scenes throughout the club and I will ensure that is on display from the players every day. We are really excited for our pre-season to begin with a talented group of scholars.”

Geary added: “We are delighted to announce Matt as our new U18 lead coach. He’s got an excellent pedigree in youth development and we believe he will go on to excel in developing our next batch of young talent that’s coming through the system.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I wish him all the very best in his new role. I’d also like to thank Paul for his contribution in the academy last season and also wish him the best in the future.”

Quinn, who left Tadcaster Albion in 2021 to take up a role as United’s U18s lead coach, moved on after two years working with the Blades. The U18s side produced a number of players who graduated to the U21s during his time in charge, with Sai Sachdev even making a senior debut, and Quinn posted on social media: “The end of two very memorable seasons at Sheffield United.

“Grateful for the opportunity, so much learning I will take forward into future challenges. Best wishes to all the players and staff at the club. Another chapter in the journey!”

Related topics:Derby CountyHead coach