Sheffield United have made a key appointment to their academy set-up after confirming a former Derby County and Liverpool man as their new U18s head coach ahead of the new season.

Matt Thorpe has been promoted from his role as U16s boss to replace Paul Quinn, who left his post last month. Thorpe arrived from Liverpool’s academy in October after an eight-year spell at Derby County, where he worked as the Rams’ youth development phase lead.

Thorpe’s work at Derby included setting up the programme that helped produce players including current Blade Max Lowe and was appointed after a recruitment search led by United’s academy boss Derek Geary.

“I would like to thank Del and senior staff at the club for trusting me with a wonderful opportunity to play a small part in the development of our players,” Thorpe said.

“After joining the club from Liverpool in October, I have been fortunate to understand the hard work and effort that goes on behind the scenes throughout the club and I will ensure that is on display from the players every day. We are really excited for our pre-season to begin with a talented group of scholars.”

Geary added: “We are delighted to announce Matt as our new U18 lead coach. He’s got an excellent pedigree in youth development and we believe he will go on to excel in developing our next batch of young talent that’s coming through the system.

“I wish him all the very best in his new role. I’d also like to thank Paul for his contribution in the academy last season and also wish him the best in the future.”

Quinn, who left Tadcaster Albion in 2021 to take up a role as United’s U18s lead coach, moved on after two years working with the Blades. The U18s side produced a number of players who graduated to the U21s during his time in charge, with Sai Sachdev even making a senior debut, and Quinn posted on social media: “The end of two very memorable seasons at Sheffield United.