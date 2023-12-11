Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anis Slimane is determined to grasp his opportunity at Sheffield United after almost making an instant impression under new boss Chris Wilder on Saturday. The Tunisian international almost scored with his first touch after coming off the bench in the victory over Brentford, only for Bees goalkeeper Mark Flekken to smother his shot.

Slimane had a second opportunity for his first Premier League goal soon after but smashed his shot into the side-netting; his only real misstep in a decent cameo that left United fans keen to see more of him in a Blades shirt. Signed in the summer from Brondby in Denmark, Slimane played a bit-part role under Paul Heckingbottom and had to wait until the end of October for his full debut, in the 5-0 hammering at Arsenal.

The 22-year-old's technical ability on the ball impressed Wilder and his coaching staff but he also has an understanding of the other side of the game - the graft and necessity to win tackles and races - that will only endear him to the Blades boss. And, as a result, the Blades fans. "It's about high intensity, running and tackles, but he also wants us to be better with the ball and create chances," said Slimane when asked for his first impressions of Wilder's leadership.

"I'm looking forward to working with him and know how he wants to play. I enjoy that style of play, with hard work, tackles and running. And I have technical quality as well. He wants to see people enjoying moments and scoring goals as well and that's my game."

Next up for Slimane and United is a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, where he could be handed another chance to impress. "When you're a football player, you just want to play every weekend," he added on not featuring earlier in the season. "And the days when you do play, it is frustrating.

