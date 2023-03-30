Sheffield United face an anxious wait to discover if all of their star players have emerged unscathed from the international break, Paul Heckingbottom has admitted, as his squad prepares to resume its challenge for automatic promotion from the Championship.

Nearly a fortnight after beating Blackburn Rovers to reach the FA Cup semi-finals, where they will face Manchester City at Wembley next month, United return to domestic action with a visit to Norwich City this weekend. Second in the table and three points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough, the fixture is of critical importance in the race to reach the Premier League. But with the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, John Egan, George Baldock and Sander Berge all called-up for duty by their respective countries, Heckingbottom has admitted he won’t know who is available for selection against David Wagner’s side until later today.

Speaking ahead of one of only two training sessions United will be able to stage before departing for East Anglia, Heckingbottom said: “Thursday is when everybody is due to be back and in the same building again. We won’t know exactly what the situation is until that happens and we can have a chat and a look at all of the lads.

“We obviously keep up to date with what is happening to them (when they’re away) but it’s not until everyone comes in that you really know, because there’s journey times as well that have to be factored in. There’s a process we always go through.”

Sheffield United are back in action this weekend: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, whose return to the starting eleven reinvigorated United ahead of the pause in the fixture schedule, are also among those who spent the past week-and-a-half away from Bramall Lane after being picked by England under-21’s. Heckingbottom and his coaching staff will speak with all of the international contingent this morning.

Meanwhile, United have confirmed that tickets for the meeting with City - ranging from £30 to £120 for adults - will only be available to purchase online, from April 6. After the window for season ticket holders, members can reserve their seats on a first come first basis from April 13 with general sales beginning a day later.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Stu Forster/Getty Images