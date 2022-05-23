A hectic summer of transfer activity is set to get underway at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has given some insight into how important this summer will be as he looks to bounce back from their play-off semi-final heartache.

It is almost a week since the Blades suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat against Nottingham Forest that ended their hopes of making an immediate return to the Premier League.

Heckingbottom will now fully focus on strengthening his squad in a bid to push for promotion once again next season and he is looking forward for a busy summer in the transfer market.

He said: “Recruitment is key.

“We’ve got a good group, a good few tied down and we need six or seven positions sorting.

“Be that with people already in the building, loans or from elsewhere. It’s my job now to start pushing that.”

Heckingbottom is reportedly targeting one player released by a Championship rival but facing competition from another club that secured a place in the play-offs this season.

The Star takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Blades and other sides in the second tier.

