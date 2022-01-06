The Star has contacted a variety of people representing players in both the Premier League and English Football League to investigate whether the issue, which appears particularly pertinent following a spate of postponements, is being raised at board level.

Although there have been reports that managers, head coaches and owners are beginning to investigate the vaccine status of potential new signings during this month’s transfer window, none of those spoken to had been asked to provide details about whether or not their clients are fully protected against the virus.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are encouraging every member of their squad to ensure their are fully vaccinated against Covid-19: David Klein / Sportimage

Acknowledging take-up of either two jabs or even a booster was “probably lower” among footballers than many other professions or areas of society, one said: “It (a requirement to be vaccinated) isn’t something I have come across yet, although there’s increasing talk about it in our circles. I don’t mean about the idea that people will soon be demanding they’ve got them. What I do mean is that buyers might prefer them to be.

“However, even though that might be the case, you can’t insist people have to have it because it isn’t the law and it would be against your human rights if you like. You don’t have to get it.”

“I’ve had all of mine and, from a personal point of view, I think everyone else should do the same as soon as they’re allowed to,” they continued. “Surely we all want to protect one another? Still, I know plenty of cases where that’s not happening. If I was going to take a guess, and bear in mind this is only an estimate, I’d say around a quarter or a third of footballers haven’t had two and a lot haven’t had any.”

Take-up of vaccination jabs has been slow in some areas of the game, although the situation is believed to be changing

This weekend’s FA Cup third round tie at Wolverhampton Wanderers will be United’s first competitive outing since December 20, after seeing meetings against Hull City, Preston North End and Middlesbrough rescheduled because positive tests within the opposition camps meant the fixtures could not go ahead as planned. Before the 1-0 win in west London, their fourth victory in a row and third under Paul Heckingbottom, United’s home clash with Queens Park Rangers was also put back for the same reason.

Outlining the difficulties they and other Championship teams face in encouraging players to get vaccinated, another agent admitted: “Listen, if this was ever going to become a requirement then surely it would have to get sanctioned by the FA, UEFA, FIFA and any other relevant organisation. That would take months, years even, so I can’t see it happening.

“I’m not saying I don’t think it’s sensible not to get jabbed, because as far as I’m concerned it isn’t and that opinion isn’t going to change. But as far as these men and women having to get jabbed to play? No, I can’t see that becoming the case. You do hear conversations and people discussing it. But I just don’t see how it would ever come about.”

Italy, though, has made it compulsory for people involved in outdoor team sports to be vaccinated from later this month without recourse to the governing bodies as national law supersedes those created at Wembley, Nyon and Zurich.

In Italy, it will soon be compulsory for footballers to be fully vaccinated if they want to be selected: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Perhaps illustrating how sensitive the matter has become within footballing circles, all of the representatives this newspaper spoke to preferred not to be named - despite being happy to have their voices heard.

“It’s a competitive business on the pitch and away from the pitch as well,” one well-known agent with an impressive portfolio of names, acknowledged. “Clubs want the best players they can get. They aren’t going to say ‘no’ to someone because they’ve not been vaccinated, watch them walk out of the door, and then go elsewhere and do really well. There’s too much self-interest for that and, in fairness to the clubs, everyone who follows the game fuels it. Would a supporter pat their owner on the back if that happened? Some might. Most probably wouldn’t.”

“It’s the same in my business,” he added. “I would prefer it if the players I work for were at least double jabbed, because I genuinely want the best for them. Most of them, if not all of them, are friends. But am I going to lecture them about it? No. And the reason I’m not going to, as well as the fact I don’t like being preached to by anti-vaxxers so I’m not going to do it the other way around to someone else, is that I don’t want to upset them and lose them. If I do, then my livelihood has gone, hasn't it. Education, as far as I’m concerned, is the answer.”

Sheffield United have not played a Championship game since beating Fulham at Craven Cottage on December 20: David Klein / Sportimage

As well as most other EFL clubs and also those in the top-flight, United have taken steps to try and prevent those under their command from contracting the disease.

These, together with the rigorous testing procedures professional footballers must now undergo, are responsible for dissuading many players who might otherwise volunteer for vaccine shots from taking up the offer according to another agent.

“I know quite a few lads who have had one jab but haven’t gone for a second one,” he said. “To me, that doesn’t make a lot of sense because if you’ve had one, you’ve obviously not got a good reason for getting another. But then these guys, and girls in many cases, are tested every single day. So I think what’s happening is that they’re thinking ‘I’ve got some antibodies and I’m being screened probably more than anyone.’