The meeting with Nathan Jones’ side marks United’s return to Bramall Lane following a near two month absence, after a series of postponements over the Christmas and New Year period.

Despite their chequered form of late - Tuesday’s draw at Preston North End followed Saturday’s defeat by Derby County - Heckingbottom remains convinced his squad can qualify for the end of season play-offs; particularly given that more than half of their remaining outings will be in front of the United fans.

Paul Heckingbottom (right) has only taken charge of one home game since becoming Sheffield United manager: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“During the second half (of the campaign), we’ve got a lot of matches at our place and we have to try and capitalise on that. With the number of teams in front of us, you can be forgiven for thinking it might be difficult. But because there’s so many left to play, and because of the disparity in the table in terms of how many different teams have played, everything is possible.

“We’re looking forward to being back on home soil, without a doubt. It’s been far too long and hopefully we can make the most of that. We all know what our ground can be like when it’s full and it’s rocking.”

With a new date for their clash with Queens Park Rangers yet to be announced, United are still to host a number of other promotion hopefuls over the coming months, including West Bromwich Albion, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough, where Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder is now in charge.

To enhance their prospects of winning those contests, and to exploit home advantage, United are likely to adopt an aggressive approach between now and May. It was noticeable how many times Heckingbottom spoke of taking “risks” - or at least alluded to it - during his media conference ahead of the trip to Deepdale.

“With the way things are, it could come down to the final day,” Heckingbottom said. “That’s a definite possibility and it’s why we have to keep on going right the way through, no matter what. We have to. The aim is to have a much better second half of the season than we did in the first, because if we do that should put us in a good position.”

“I think our supporters will be really excited to be back at the Lane and I know that we’re excited to be out there, in front of them, again,” he added. “It shouldn’t have been as long as it has been, no way.

“But we want to make the most of it and hopefully they’re going to make an amazing atmosphere, as we all know they can, and get right behind us. We want to give them something to celebrate as well.”

United drew 0-0 when they travelled to Kenilworth Road five months ago, sacking Slavisa Jokanovic three months later and appointing Heckingbottom.