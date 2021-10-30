The French centre-forward, who had entered the game searching for his fourth goal in only three outings, limped off during the second-half after earlier seeing a shot hit the woodwork.

It means Mousset is still yet to complete 90 minutes since joining United from AFC Bournemouth two years ago, and leaves his participation against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday in serious doubt. Having received treatment for a calf muscle complaint earlier in the week, the sight of Mousset calling for treatment only six days after also limping-out of United’s win over Barnsley represented another set-back for Jokanovic, as he attempts to help his side translate some enterprising periods of play into a consistent sequence of positive results.

“He felt some small problem,” Jokanovic said, revealing Mousset was about to be substituted when he summoned for assistance. “He played 10 minutes more than the last game and, to be honest, I was thinking of changing him anyway."

Combining well with his compatriot Iliman Ndiaye before Keshi Anderson netted the only goal of a contest United had controlled for long periods, Mousset went close to giving them the lead soon after the interval but saw his shot bounce back off the woodwork. Ndiaye had an effort ruled-out for a marginal offside during the opening period, while Morgan Gibbs-White also drew some smart saves from visiting goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw.

“He (Mousset) played a good game and was active,” Jokanovic said. “He participated a lot, In the future, we hope he can finish a game.”