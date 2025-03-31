Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United supporters have been reassured that “the best is yet to come” for their club after the Blades’ latest accounts were revealed earlier today. The figures, up to the end of June 2024, show a £16.6m profit for the club’s then-parent company, Blades Leisure Limited, and also shine some light on the cost of purchases of players and facilities.

With two sets of accounts and talk of adjustment of property valuation and other technical jargon, things can get a little complicated and so football finance expert Kieran Maguire attempted to simplify things a little for The Star, noting that the football club’s accounts showed a day-to-day loss of over £7m.

But that figure effectively included a £15m write-off from BLL which otherwise would have seen a £8m profit posted for the club. The previous set of accounts showed that United lost a whopping £32m in their promotion season in 2022/23, so this would appear to be a significant improvement.

The period covered by the accounts saw United return to the Premier League but suffer relegation in their first season back in the top flight, after what many fans and observers saw as a below-par summer of recruitment after the sales of Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge to Marseille and Burnley respectively. A £52.5m outlay on transfers - up from just £4.6m the year before - included the Cameron Archer deal from Aston Villa, which was effectively a loan if the Blades were relegated, and the signings of Gus Hamer and Vini Souza.

A transfer market profit of just over £22m included Archer’s obligated Villa return, as well as the big-money sale of Will Osula to Newcastle United and the departures of Jayden Bogle and Auston Trusty to Leeds United and Celtic respectively. A total of £6.9m was spent to sign Harrison Burrows from Peterborough, Plymouth goalkeeper Michael Cooper and striker Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth, the accounts show.

‘We have much to be proud of as a club’ - Bettis

“As we reflect on the 2023/24 season, Sheffield United has undoubtedly faced its share of challenges,” said chief executive Stephen Bettis in the accounts, “but we also have much to be proud of as a club. Securing our return to the Premier League at the conclusion of last season was a momentous achievement, and while we encountered hurdles throughout the season, we continue to view this period as a critical step in our ongoing journey toward long-term success.

Our focus during the summer was to strengthen the squad, adding key players such as Vinicius Souza and Gustavo Hamer, and our commitment to building a competitive team was clear. Although we faced difficulties in terms of results, including key departures, our squad showed tremendous fight and resilience.

“The return of Chris Wilder sparked a positive momentum that we will carry forward into the future. While relegation was ultimately confirmed, our team’s commitment, determination, and growth throughout the season have laid a strong foundation to secure a promotion to the top tier next season.

“While relegation to the Championship was a setback, we remain focused on the future. Our commitment to long-term growth, through player development, facility improvements, and strategic partnerships, is stronger than ever. We are optimistic about our future prospects, both on and off the pitch.

“We will continue to leverage our academy to develop world-class talent, enhance our commercial success through international partnerships, and deliver a premium fan experience at every level. Sheffield United is on an exciting path, and I have no doubt that the best is yet to come.”

The accounts also reveal that the former HSBC site at Dore, which was purchased for the building of a new training ground that will also allow their current Shirecliffe academy to become a category one operation, cost £3m, with a 10 per cent deposit payable during the period in question and the remaining £2.7m balance due in August 2024.

“Beyond commercial planning, the club recognises the need to continue expanding and improving its sporting facilities,” a note in the accounts read. “The much-anticipated acquisition of a new training site in Dore in the summer of 2024 marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the club.

“While significant work is required to make the site suitable for hosting the first team, this acquisition presents a unique opportunity. Over the next 12 months, the club will engage with planners and developers to design a state-of-the-art training facility that meets the standards expected of an elite professional football team.

“Once completed, the first team will relocate to Dore, which will free up space at the current Shirecliffe site. This will allow the club to expand its development programme, aiming to secure a category one ... license and enhancing its player development pathway.”

The accounts show bank loans of £33m outstanding and £3m paid to the United World network used by former owner Prince Abdullah to manage his portfolio of clubs, for “consultancy fees” described in the accounts as being “certain costs including staff related costs which are borne by another group company.”