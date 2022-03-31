The figures, covering the 12 month period ending on June 30 last year, also revealed Bramall Lane’s highest paid director received a salary of £122,666 compared to £111,111 the year before.

Other notable sections of the financial report, published today, revealed a drop in turnover from £143m to £115m and also a significant drop in profit (£9.6m compared to £17.6m).

Despite finishing ninth after being promoted in 2019, United were relegated from the top-flight last term after parting company with manager Chris Wilder midway through what proved a difficult campaign on and off the pitch at Bramall Lane.

United, who attribute the fall in their salary costs to the fact no retention bonuses were payable, documented a £9m loss of revenue due to Covid-19 related closures. They claimed back £149,000 of that from government schemes to protect jobs during the pandemic while a £2.5m insurance payment was also received to cover problems caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition, interest payments rose by £1.7m to £2.5m as a result of an additional £30m worth of bank loans being taken out.

The accounts, which detail a significant rise in lease and hire purchase contracts, do not cover the timeframe which saw Wilder’s successor, Slavisa Jokanovic, hired and then fired by United following a difficult start to the present campaign.

Paul Heckingbottom was appointed Sheffield United manager in November: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

He was replaced by Paul Heckingbottom, who completed a spell in caretaker charge following Wilder’s exit and has since led them to fifth in the Championship.