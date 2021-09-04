Sheffield United about to make "best signing of window" by tying down young player, Prince Abdullah reveals

The identity of the player has not been publicly confirmed, although promising youngster Iliman Ndiaye has recently returned to the fold at Bramall Lane after a contract dispute which saw a succession of managers discouraged from picking him.

Prince Abdullah made the revelation on the Sheff United Way podcast, where he also insisted the Blades can still give themselves a shot of promotion this season despite their poor start.

“We’re about to sign one of our youngsters and this could be our best signing this window,” the Prince revealed.

“I don’t want to say the name until it’s done.”

Ndiaye scored twice in United’s U23 win at Charlton in midweek after coming off the bench in the EFL win over Derby.