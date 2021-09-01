Sheffield firm to publish autobiography of football legend Tony Currie

Titled ‘Imperfect 10’ - a reference to Currie’s iconic shirt number and the personal issues that plagued his personal life – the book is co-written by Andy Pack, United’s former media manager who has known him for 30 years and is scheduled to be released in October.

Currie won 17 caps for England and is widely recognised as one of the most talented and charismatic players to have played in English football in that era.

He said: “I’m not a bookish person and had little or no part in previous written versions of my life which were basically taken from newspapers,” Currie said.

Tony Currie with publisher Danny Hall, who is a Sheffield United writer for The Star

“Eventually it seemed to me important that people had the chance to see why things in my football career happened as they did, how my life in general influenced my career and, I suppose, how my love of playing was probably too important than was good for me.”

Vertical Editions celebrates its 20th birthday this year, marking the occasion with titles covering Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Danny Hall, publisher at Vertical Editions and a Sheffield United writer for The Star newspaper, added: “It’s a real honour for Vertical to be working with Tony and Andy to produce TC’s autobiography.

“The man himself is pure football royalty, although he is far too shy to admit it, and was voted the Blades’ greatest-ever player at their 125th anniversary celebrations.

“He also had successful and interesting spells at Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers, which are extensively covered in his book, as are his experiences of playing – and not playing – for England, and how his career wound down with spells in Canada and at clubs such as Southend United.

“But more interesting, for me, in the book is Tony’s brutally-honest admissions about his personality, which could arguably not be more different than the persona he adopted when he had a ball at his feet.”

‘91’, the story of Wednesday’s historic 1990/91 season, by Sheffield Star journalist Alex Miller, was released earlier this year. The autobiographies of Currie and another former Blade, midfielder Mark Patterson, are scheduled to be released in October.

To find out more visit www.verticaleditions.com

