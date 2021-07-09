Back in black: Sheffield United launch new away kit for 2021/22 season

The smart new black and silver shirt, which features a classy ‘Blades’ insignia on the back was revealed by United on Friday.

It also has the new sponsor, healthcare firm Randox on the front. As has been the case for the past seven years, the kit is again made by adidas.

The kit will be worn for the first time when Slavisa Jokanovic’s side take on Europa Point on Saturday in a pre-season friendly in Spain, where United are currently training.

United last had a black away kit in the 2016/17 season when they were promoted to the Championship from League One, with that one having orange pinstripes.

Adult and junior away kits are available for online pre-order from today and will be launched in store at end of July.

It is expected that a new home shirt will be released in the coming weeks, before the new campaign kicks off in a month’s time.